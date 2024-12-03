News & Insights

Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Dr. Ranbir Singh to Board

December 03, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Navitas Semiconductor ( (NVTS) ).

Navitas Semiconductor has announced the election of Dr. Ranbir Singh, a leader in silicon carbide technology and the founder of GeneSiC Semiconductor, to its board of directors. With extensive experience and numerous accolades in power electronics, Dr. Singh’s appointment is set to drive Navitas’s growth in AI, EV, and mobile markets, leveraging innovative wide band-gap technology. His expertise aligns with Navitas’s mission of advancing clean energy solutions for a sustainable future.

