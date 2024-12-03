Navitas Semiconductor Appoints Dr. Ranbir Singh to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Navitas Semiconductor ( (NVTS) ).

Navitas Semiconductor has announced the election of Dr. Ranbir Singh, a leader in silicon carbide technology and the founder of GeneSiC Semiconductor, to its board of directors. With extensive experience and numerous accolades in power electronics, Dr. Singh’s appointment is set to drive Navitas’s growth in AI, EV, and mobile markets, leveraging innovative wide band-gap technology. His expertise aligns with Navitas’s mission of advancing clean energy solutions for a sustainable future.

For detailed information about NVTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.