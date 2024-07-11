Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For CVRx

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CVRx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 48.39% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CVRx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $18.00 $35.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $14.00 $32.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $23.00 $30.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $15.00 $33.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVRx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CVRx's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CVRx's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CVRx Better

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

A Deep Dive into CVRx's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CVRx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CVRx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -206.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -31.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -20.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

