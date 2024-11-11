Navarre Minerals Resumes ASX Trading with New Exploration Plans

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has resumed trading on the Australian Stock Exchange after a successful recapitalization, emerging debt-free with a reorganized capital structure. The company is launching a 7,000-meter drilling campaign at its Stawell Corridor Gold Project in Victoria, bolstered by strong shareholder support and recent capital raises. This move is expected to capitalize on the current high gold prices, potentially enhancing the company’s valuation and growth prospects.

