Navarre Minerals Extends Cleansing Offer Amid Expansion Focus

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced an extension of the closing date for its Cleansing Offer to 13 November 2024, aiming to raise capital at $0.10 per share. The company is actively working on its recompliance and recapitalisation, with its primary focus on the Stawell Corridor Gold Project and other promising ventures. Investors are keenly watching Navarre’s strategic moves as it navigates through its exploration and financial restructuring.

