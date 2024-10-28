Navamedic ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA is set to unveil its third-quarter 2024 financial results on October 31 in Oslo, providing insights into its operations across Nordic and European markets. As a key player in delivering healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies, Navamedic’s upcoming presentation is anticipated by investors and stakeholders eager to gauge the company’s market performance and growth strategies.

For further insights into DE:N1A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.