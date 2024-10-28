News & Insights

Navamedic ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA is set to unveil its third-quarter 2024 financial results on October 31 in Oslo, providing insights into its operations across Nordic and European markets. As a key player in delivering healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies, Navamedic’s upcoming presentation is anticipated by investors and stakeholders eager to gauge the company’s market performance and growth strategies.

