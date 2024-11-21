News & Insights

NauticAWT Ltd. Reports October Asset Valuation and Cash Stability

November 21, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

NauticAWT Ltd. (SG:42D) has released an update.

NauticAWT Ltd. disclosed its financial position for October 2024, revealing total assets valued at S$1,466,000 against liabilities of S$3,451,000, resulting in net liabilities of S$1,985,000. Despite this, the company’s cash balance remained steady at S$9,000 throughout the month. These updates highlight the company’s current financial challenges and cash management strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

