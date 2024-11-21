NauticAWT Ltd. Reports October Asset Valuation and Cash Stability

NauticAWT Ltd. (SG:42D) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
NauticAWT Ltd. disclosed its financial position for October 2024, revealing total assets valued at S$1,466,000 against liabilities of S$3,451,000, resulting in net liabilities of S$1,985,000. Despite this, the company’s cash balance remained steady at S$9,000 throughout the month. These updates highlight the company’s current financial challenges and cash management strategies.
For further insights into SG:42D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.