NatWest Group Launches £40 Billion Note Programme

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.
NatWest Group has published a prospectus for its £40 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. This development is a key highlight for investors keeping a close eye on NatWest’s strategic funding initiatives. The prospectus is accessible for review via the National Storage Mechanism.
