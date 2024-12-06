News & Insights

NatWest Group Launches £40 Billion Note Programme

December 06, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group has published a prospectus for its £40 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. This development is a key highlight for investors keeping a close eye on NatWest’s strategic funding initiatives. The prospectus is accessible for review via the National Storage Mechanism.

