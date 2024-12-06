NatWest Group Launches £40 Billion Note Programme

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NatWest Group has published a prospectus for its £40 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. This development is a key highlight for investors keeping a close eye on NatWest’s strategic funding initiatives. The prospectus is accessible for review via the National Storage Mechanism.

For further insights into GB:NWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.