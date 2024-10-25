News & Insights

NatWest Group continues to target CET1 ratio in the range of 13%-14%

October 25, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

The company continues to: target a CET1 ratio in the range of 13-14%; expect RWAs to be around GBP 200 billion at the end of 2025, including the impact of Basel 3.1 on a pro-forma basis. The company expects the impact of Basel 3.1 to be an uplift of around GBP 8 billion on 1 January 2026; expect to pay ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit and maintain capacity to participate in directed buybacks from the UK Government, recognizing that any exercise of this authority would be dependent upon HMT’s intentions. The company will also consider further on-market buybacks as appropriate.

