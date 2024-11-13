News & Insights

Natuzzi Expands into Luxury Real Estate with Dubai Project

November 13, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

Natuzzi SPA (NTZ) has released an update.

Natuzzi S.p.A. has unveiled its first branded residential project, the Natuzzi Harmony Residences, in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in their expansion into the luxury real estate sector. Developed in partnership with Peace Homes, this 110,000-square-foot, nine-floor building offers 50 apartments fully furnished and designed by Natuzzi, reflecting their signature Mediterranean-inspired style. This project highlights Natuzzi’s strategic growth in the Trade & Contract business, aiming to enhance their brand presence and profitability worldwide.

