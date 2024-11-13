Natuzzi Expands into Luxury Real Estate with Dubai Project

Natuzzi SPA (NTZ) has released an update.

Natuzzi S.p.A. has unveiled its first branded residential project, the Natuzzi Harmony Residences, in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in their expansion into the luxury real estate sector. Developed in partnership with Peace Homes, this 110,000-square-foot, nine-floor building offers 50 apartments fully furnished and designed by Natuzzi, reflecting their signature Mediterranean-inspired style. This project highlights Natuzzi’s strategic growth in the Trade & Contract business, aiming to enhance their brand presence and profitability worldwide.

