Nature’s Sunshine price target raised to $19 from $18 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) to $19 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said sales were up and management highlighted strong growth in key markets in Asia including Japan and Taiwan helping offset weakness in China.

