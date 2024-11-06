Natural Resource Partners Q3 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y

Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP faced a challenging economic landscape that impacted its core business segments. The company navigated through a toughglobal marketenvironment, with fluctuations in commodity prices and shifts in demand affecting the Mineral Rights and Soda Ash segments.

Despite these obstacles, NRP demonstrated a proactive approach to cash management and debt reduction, aligning with its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The company also made progress in exploring carbon-neutral revenue opportunities, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth while addressing near-term market pressures.

Q3 Results

Natural Resource Partners reported third-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $2, a 31% decrease from $2.91 in the third quarter of 2023. This decline reflects the weakened performance of the Mineral Rights and Soda Ash segments due toglobal marketconditions.

Total quarterly revenues of $60.3 million moved down 30.2% from $86.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

The weak quarterly results were led by lower income from coal royalties and soda ash equity earnings due to challenging market conditions.

Segmental Performance

Mineral Rights Segment: This segment generated revenues of $50.4 million, down 26.4% from $68.5 million in third-quarter 2023. The decline was led by lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales prices, as well as reduced volumes. Metallurgical coal prices softened due to reduced global steel demand, especially in construction sectors across China and Europe. NRP's total coal sales volume decreased 19% to 7.2 million tons from 8.8 million tons in the prior-year quarter.

Soda Ash Segment: Soda Ash-related revenues, captured as equity earnings from the joint venture with Sisecam Wyoming, were $8.1 million, a 34.6% decrease from $12.4 million in the previous year. This was attributed to an oversupply in the market from increased production in China, as well as weaker demand in the automotive and construction industries.

Profitability Metrics

NRP reported operating income of $42.8 million in the third quarter, down 36.8% from $67.7 million in the year-ago quarter due to reduced revenues in the mineral rights and soda ash segments.

The partnership’s adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $45.8 million, a decline of 44.8% from $82.9 million in the prior-year quarter. This decline reflects lower revenues from coal royalties and soda ash distributions.

NRP’s net income margin for the reported quarter was approximately 64%, derived from a net income of $38.6 million on total revenues of $60.3 million. This reflects a significant drop from the prior year’s net income margin of 74% due to lower revenues in the Mineral Rights and Soda Ash segments.

With quarterly net income attributable to common unitholders of $26.6 million and average equity of around $515 million for the quarter, NRP’s annualized ROE stood at 20.7%. This reflects a reduction from the previous year’s ROE, as the partnership faced headwinds from weaker commodity prices.

Cost Structure

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $17.5 million, a slight reduction from $18.7 million in the prior-year quarter, led by decreased costs in operating and maintenance expenses, and marginally lower depreciation and amortization. Interest expenses increased to $4.2 million, reflecting additional borrowings to retire preferred units.

Cash Flow, Debt & Capital Expenditure

The company closed the quarter with cash and equivalents of $30.9 million, up from $18.4 million in the prior-year period, benefiting from disciplined cash management.

NRP’s free cash flow for the reported quarter stood at $54.8 million, down from $79.6 million in the prior-year quarter. This decrease aligns with the broader revenue challenges in both core segments.

NRP redeemed the remaining $31.7 million in preferred units, reducing its overall debt level to $197.7 million and achieving a leverage ratio of 0.8X. The partnership also secured an extension on its $200-million credit facility to October 2029, providing greater flexibility.

Management Guidance

Management expects weak coal and soda ash prices to persist until 2025. The company aims to continue generating sufficient cash flow to meet deleveraging targets, focusing on maximizing intrinsic value for stakeholders.

Other Developments

The quarter marked a significant step in NRP's capital management strategy, as it fully redeemed its preferred units, thus eliminating a substantial debt burden. This move aligns with management’s goal of reducing competing claims on cash flow, which they believe will enhance intrinsic value for common unitholders.

NRP continues exploring carbon-neutral revenue opportunities across its asset portfolio. The potential growth areas include carbon sequestration, lithium production, and renewable energy generation through geothermal, solar and wind projects, all of which would require minimal capital investment from NRP.

