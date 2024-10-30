Natural Health Trends reports Q3 EPS 0c vs 2c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $10.69M vs $10.615M last year. “Consumer spending in our main market continues to be weak. However, we still managed to achieve sequential growth in net sales, as well as a year-over-year improvement in the third quarter. While the pace of growth is not where we’d like it to be, our customers and leaders continue to demonstrate strong engagement, and we are working closely with them to navigate these changing times with trainings, product roadshows and new products to help drive growth and expand their customer base,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Corp.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.