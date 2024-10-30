News & Insights

Natural Health Trends reports Q3 EPS 0c vs 2c last year

October 30, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $10.69M vs $10.615M last year. “Consumer spending in our main market continues to be weak. However, we still managed to achieve sequential growth in net sales, as well as a year-over-year improvement in the third quarter. While the pace of growth is not where we’d like it to be, our customers and leaders continue to demonstrate strong engagement, and we are working closely with them to navigate these changing times with trainings, product roadshows and new products to help drive growth and expand their customer base,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Corp.

