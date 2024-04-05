Natural Disasters: Follow the Money

By Andrew Chanin, CEO ProcureAM

Natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding are occurring more frequently and are creating more damage than in the past. According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States has seen $37 billion in economic costs just within the first 6 months of the year.[1] This extreme weather trend has increased demand for the products and services used to help in the recovery and prevention of damage caused by these disasters.

The Procure Natural Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: FIXT) consists of companies that provide short-term and long-term responses to natural disasters.

There are two main options for dealing with the damage from extreme weather events:

Clean up and repair the damage from disasters.

Take action to mitigate future destruction.

After disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, there’s a demand for generators, pumps, clean-up management, and power restoration. Historically, communities and individuals would reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover the costs of cleanup and rebuilding. However, FEMA has warned that it will run out of money by the middle of August, far before the peak of hurricane season. In some cases, FEMA has already denied requests for support.[2] Insurance has been another source of recovery funds, but the rising cost of insurance and its unavailability in some places has left individuals without coverage.

If communities cannot be assured of getting help after disaster destruction has occurred, they need to be proactive and build to minimize disruptions. A recent study by Allstate Insurance found investing in resilience saves jobs and income. $1 dollar spent on resilience could save up to $13 dollars in economic savings, damages, and cleanup costs.[3]

Companies like AtkinsRealis* provide tools to evaluate the cost of preventative projects and the benefits they may accrue.

Resilient utility centers, along with improved grid technology, can contain the scope of an outage. Power companies are under pressure to create better transmission systems that will not be easily impacted by natural disasters.

Damage resistant infrastructure like highways, public buildings, and telecommunications networks are essential to bring communities and businesses back to normal after natural disasters.

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) includes companies worldwide that provide products and services that are needed immediately after a natural disaster, and the companies that design and build the infrastructure to ensure resilience from extreme weather events. These firms include Fluor*, AECOM*, Oshkosh Corporation*, Generac* and Eaton Corporation*.

