National Electronics Sells Sonic Run for £4 Million

National Electronics Holdings (HK:0213) has released an update.

National Electronics Holdings has announced the sale of Sonic Run Investments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for £4 million. This transaction, which involves the disposal of the entire issued share capital of the target company, exceeds the 5% threshold set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, making it a discloseable transaction. Upon completion, Sonic Run Investments will no longer be part of National Electronics’ consolidated financial statements.

