National Bank Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 22, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

An update from National Bank Holdings ( (NBHC) ) is now available.

National Bank Holdings Corporation reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with net income rising by $7 million to $33.1 million, driven by increased net interest and fee income. The company announced a 3.6% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.29 per share, highlighting solid growth in core banking fees and a robust capital position. The bank also maintained strong asset quality, with a low non-performing loan ratio, and showcased a favorable Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.88%, emphasizing its stability and potential for future growth.

