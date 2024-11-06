National Australia Bank Reveals Strong 2024 Financial Results

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank reported strong financial results for the fiscal year 2024, with cash earnings reaching $7.102 billion and a statutory net profit of $6.960 billion. The bank also announced a final dividend of 85 cents per share, fully franked, to be paid on December 16, 2024. NAB is committed to protecting its customers against scams by investing in advanced technology and expert personnel.

