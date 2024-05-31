Nass Valley Gateway Preps for Timely Filing

Nass Valley Gateway (TSE:NVG) has released an update.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., a company specializing in hemp-based CBD product sales and distribution, is on track to file its 2023 end-of-year audited financial statements and annual MD&A reports by June 28th, 2024, complying with the BCSC’s granted extension. The management is working diligently with their CPA office to meet the filing requirements and continues to provide bi-weekly updates per alternative information guidelines. Currently, the company reports no significant changes or updates to disclose.

