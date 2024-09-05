News & Insights

Nasdaq Narrowly Avoids Loss as S&P 500 Exends Rut

September 05, 2024

Written by Schaeffer

Despite swinging into negative territory earlier in the day, the Nasdaq managed to claw its way out of the red to settle above breakeven. The Dow and S&P 500 were not as lucky, with the former shedding 219 points and the latter logging a third-straight loss. Investors remain cautious about the job market on the heels of private payrolls data, with all eyes on tomorrow's labor report, which is expected to provide a better snapshot of the economy and will likely influence the future of interest rates.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Closing Index Summary September 52024

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats September 52024

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Former President Donald Trump revealed a batch of economic policy proposals ahead of his presidential race debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. (CNBC)
  2. Tesla (TSLA) stock rallied today after the company revealed plans to roll out its full self-driving assistance software in China and Europe next year. (MarketWatch)
  3. Short-term pop could be in store for oil & gas stock.
  4. JetBlue's improved outlook draws options bulls in.
  5. Hewlett Packard stock suffers post-earnings dip.

Earnings September 52024

Unusual Options Activity September 52024

Gold Snaps Losing Streak; Oil Dips to 2024 Low

Oil prices settled in the red on Thursday and earlier slipped to their lowest level of 2024. Demand fears overshadowed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to extend voluntary production cuts until late November. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $69.15 a barrel. 

Gold prices surged, snapping their four-day losing streak as the U.S. dollar weakened as the labor market seemed to cool off. The data made investors more confident in a robust interest rate cut. Gold for December delivery was last seen up 0.8% at $2,545.60 per ounce.

