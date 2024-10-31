Nanoveu Ltd. Expands with Strategic Ventures and Acquisitions

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has formed a joint venture, Fullveu Technologies, with Shenzhen Fullsand to globally commercialize its EyeFly3D platform, combining innovative 3D lens technology with AI applications. The company secured an initial payment from Rahum Nanotech for 3D film production, aiming for a significant revenue target by 2026. Additionally, Nanoveu is enhancing its technological reach by acquiring Embedded A.I. Systems, expanding its offerings in edge AI applications.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.