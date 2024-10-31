News & Insights

Stocks

Nanoveu Ltd. Expands with Strategic Ventures and Acquisitions

October 31, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has formed a joint venture, Fullveu Technologies, with Shenzhen Fullsand to globally commercialize its EyeFly3D platform, combining innovative 3D lens technology with AI applications. The company secured an initial payment from Rahum Nanotech for 3D film production, aiming for a significant revenue target by 2026. Additionally, Nanoveu is enhancing its technological reach by acquiring Embedded A.I. Systems, expanding its offerings in edge AI applications.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.