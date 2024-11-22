Nanoveu Limited Announces Digital-First Annual Meeting

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 23, 2024, in Perth, Australia, with shareholders encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy. In line with recent legislative changes, the company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice, opting instead for digital communication via email and their website. Shareholders are advised to update their details online to ensure they receive all future electronic communications.

