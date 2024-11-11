News & Insights

Nanosonics Limited Eyes Growth Amid Healthcare Trends

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Nanosonics Limited (AU:NAN) has released an update.

Nanosonics Limited has reported a strong finish to a challenging fiscal year 2024, marked by a 7% growth in the installed base of its trophon devices and a significant submission to the FDA for its CORIS technology. The company is poised to capitalize on global healthcare trends, emphasizing automation and digital integration in infection prevention. With a focus on expanding its product offerings and maintaining market leadership, Nanosonics looks to revolutionize medical device reprocessing for improved patient safety and healthcare outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
