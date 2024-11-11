Nanosonics Limited Eyes Growth Amid Healthcare Trends

Nanosonics Limited (AU:NAN) has released an update.
Nanosonics Limited has reported a strong finish to a challenging fiscal year 2024, marked by a 7% growth in the installed base of its trophon devices and a significant submission to the FDA for its CORIS technology. The company is poised to capitalize on global healthcare trends, emphasizing automation and digital integration in infection prevention. With a focus on expanding its product offerings and maintaining market leadership, Nanosonics looks to revolutionize medical device reprocessing for improved patient safety and healthcare outcomes.
