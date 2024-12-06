Nanollose Director Adjusts Holdings in Stock Options

Nanollose Ltd. (AU:NC6) has released an update.
Nanollose Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Mr. Winton Willesee has allowed the expiration of 500,000 NC6OPT6 options, maintaining his holdings in Azalea Family Holdings Pty Ltd at 9,268,504 fully paid ordinary shares. This development might interest investors tracking director activities and their potential impact on company stock movements.
