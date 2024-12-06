News & Insights

Stocks

Nanollose Director Adjusts Holdings in Stock Options

December 06, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nanollose Ltd. (AU:NC6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nanollose Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Mr. Winton Willesee has allowed the expiration of 500,000 NC6OPT6 options, maintaining his holdings in Azalea Family Holdings Pty Ltd at 9,268,504 fully paid ordinary shares. This development might interest investors tracking director activities and their potential impact on company stock movements.

For further insights into AU:NC6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.