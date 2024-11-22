Nano Dimension Urges Shareholders to Protect Investments

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension is urging its shareholders to vote in favor of the company’s proposals to prevent Murchinson Ltd. from gaining more control of the board, which could lead to efforts to liquidate the company for personal gains. The company highlights its successful strategies for growth, including a focus on enhancing business performance and governance, as well as significant financial returns to shareholders. With the voting deadline nearing, Nano Dimension emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation to protect their investments.

