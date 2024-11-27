News & Insights

Nano Dimension Updates Articles and Share Structure

November 27, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension, a public company under Israeli law, has updated its Articles of Association which govern the company’s operations and shareholder rights. The company has authorized a share capital structure of 500 million Ordinary Shares, each valued at NIS 5, and retains flexibility to modify share classes and capital structure as needed. These changes reflect Nano Dimension’s strategic objectives to conduct any lawful business activities, highlighting its adaptive approach to market conditions.

