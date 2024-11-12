News & Insights

Nano Dimension Pushes for Shareholder Support Amidst Growth

November 12, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension is urging its shareholders to vote in favor of its proposals, highlighting its successful growth strategy and transformative acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged. The company has shown significant financial improvements, including a 29% revenue growth in 2023, while Murchinson, a competing shareholder, lacks a clear plan and aims to disrupt Nano’s progress. Nano emphasizes its commitment to value creation, supported by a strong leadership team and enhanced governance practices.

