Nanfang Communication Updates Agreement Terms for Major Disposal

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. (HK:1617) has released an update.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. has revised its payment schedule and related terms for a substantial disposal agreement with Pacific Smart. The new terms, effective from October 31, 2024, include updated timelines for installment payments and conditions under which the purchaser can terminate the agreement or incur penalties. These changes aim to streamline the transaction process and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

For further insights into HK:1617 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.