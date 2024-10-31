News & Insights

Nanfang Communication Updates Agreement Terms for Major Disposal

October 31, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. (HK:1617) has released an update.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. has revised its payment schedule and related terms for a substantial disposal agreement with Pacific Smart. The new terms, effective from October 31, 2024, include updated timelines for installment payments and conditions under which the purchaser can terminate the agreement or incur penalties. These changes aim to streamline the transaction process and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

