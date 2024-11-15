NAB Updates Dividend Announcement and Key Dates

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.
National Australia Bank Limited has updated its dividend distribution announcement for its ordinary fully paid shares. The update includes changes to currency information related to the dividend for the period ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders should note the updated record and ex dates as November 13 and 12, 2024, respectively.
