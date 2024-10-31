News & Insights

N Brown Group Agrees to Acquisition by Falcon 24

October 31, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

N Brown (GB:BWNG) has released an update.

N Brown Group PLC is set for a significant change as it agrees to a cash acquisition by Falcon 24 Topco Limited, a company owned by Joshua Alliance. The acquisition, which will be conducted through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, has cleared a major hurdle with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission approving the deal. The completion now hinges on shareholder and court approvals.

