N Brown Group Agrees to Acquisition by Falcon 24

N Brown Group PLC is set for a significant change as it agrees to a cash acquisition by Falcon 24 Topco Limited, a company owned by Joshua Alliance. The acquisition, which will be conducted through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, has cleared a major hurdle with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission approving the deal. The completion now hinges on shareholder and court approvals.

