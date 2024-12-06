N-able initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage of N-able (NABL) with a Sector Perform rating and $11.20 price target e. N-able is a leader in the managed service provider software market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with 2025 set to be a year of investment for N-able, and pricing headwinds likely to continue into the first half of 2025, it views the stock’s risk/reward as balanced. Discussions with executives indicate the market is competitive and there are other highly credible managed service provider software providers, which is limiting N-able’s ability to drive share gains, says Scotiabank.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.