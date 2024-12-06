News & Insights

Stocks
NABL

N-able initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank

December 06, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank initiated coverage of N-able (NABL) with a Sector Perform rating and $11.20 price target e. N-able is a leader in the managed service provider software market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with 2025 set to be a year of investment for N-able, and pricing headwinds likely to continue into the first half of 2025, it views the stock’s risk/reward as balanced. Discussions with executives indicate the market is competitive and there are other highly credible managed service provider software providers, which is limiting N-able’s ability to drive share gains, says Scotiabank.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NABL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NABL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.