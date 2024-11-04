News & Insights

My Rewards Completes Fly Wallet Acquisition, Secures Investment

November 04, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

My Rewards International Limited has successfully finalized its acquisition of Fly Wallet, positioning itself to enhance its global rewards and loyalty program. The company also secured a $1.3 million investment from sophisticated investors, highlighting confidence in its strategic growth. This move aims to strengthen My Rewards’ presence in the loyalty and digital marketing solutions sector.

