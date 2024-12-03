My Cousin Has $2 Million in Retirement Savings and Still Works at Age 66. Here's Why.

When a cousin of mine retired at 65, we all figured he was set for life. He'd always held down a good job, and I knew from talking to him that he had plenty of money socked away in savings.

Recently, he disclosed to me that his nest egg was worth about $2 million at the time of his retirement. And because he's managing his savings wisely, he's not particularly worried about running out of money.

Despite all of this, my cousin is now working almost 20 hours a week. And it's not because he needs the money -- it's because he needs something to do.

When retirement ends up disappointing you

My cousin did all of the right things to set himself up for a grand retirement. He saved consistently, invested his money wisely, and shed major expenses, like his expensive home, when they were no longer necessary.

In spite of this, my cousin found himself unhappy as a retiree until he went back to work. And that's not all that surprising.

A lot of retirees end up struggling with too much free time on their hands. And many seniors wind up grappling with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

My cousin definitely felt similarly, which fueled his decision to go back to work even though he's set financially between withdrawals from his savings and Social Security (which, incidentally, he hasn't started collecting yet, but he knows that it's there for him).

These days, he does consulting work in his former field. And while he sometimes finds certain tasks boring, overall, he's happy with his decision.

Just as importantly, that work keeps him in touch with former colleagues and associates. Sometimes, he'll head over to somebody's office to discuss a task he's assigned -- not because that can't be done over email, but because he wants to leave the house and have a face-to-face discussion with somebody else. And frankly, I'm thrilled that he's making an effort to remain social, because I know he needs those connections in his life to stay happy.

Don't discount the non-financial benefits of working as a retiree

My cousin has accepted the fact that retirement in the classic sense doesn't suit him. So he's taking steps to make his senior years more fulfilling.

If you've retired but find yourself unhappy with your routine, then it pays to consider returning to work in some capacity even if money isn't an issue for you. You may find that working even one day a week gives you something to do with your time that feels meaningful while serving as an opportunity for social interaction.

And that work doesn't have to be in your former field. Just because my cousin went that route doesn't mean you have to. If you'd rather do something else, go for it -- especially if you're not particularly counting on earning a certain income.

Some retirees have no choice but to work in order to make ends meet. If you're in a position where you might work for non-financial reasons, even better. But definitely consider adding a job to your retirement schedule. You may find that it works wonders for your overall wellbeing.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.