Muzhu Mining Expands Market Reach with New Listings

Muzhu Mining Ltd. has made strides in enhancing investor access by achieving DTC eligibility in the U.S., which simplifies trading and broadens their investor base. The company has also listed its shares on both the OTCQB in the U.S. and Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Europe, aligning with its strategy to boost liquidity and shareholder value. These developments are expected to attract more investors to its gold and silver exploration projects in Quebec and China.

