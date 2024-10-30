Mustang Energy Launches Advanced Survey at Yellowstone

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has launched an advanced airborne survey using Mobile Magneto Tellurics technology at their Yellowstone Project in Saskatchewan. This cutting-edge survey aims to uncover deep geological structures that could potentially host uranium, enhancing exploration strategies in the resource-rich Athabasca Basin.

