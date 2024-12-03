Musk’s rivals fear he will use his new power to target them, WSJ reports

Since the election, Musk’s tactics have sent waves of concern through his list of business rivals, including Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, as he has ascended to an unprecedented level of power while continuing to nurse his private business grievances, Keach Hagey, Emily Glazer, and Dana Mattioli of The Wall Street Journal reports. OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is high on Musk’s list of rivals, with people close to Musk saying he despises Altman and has called OpenAI a “market-paralyzing gorgon.”
