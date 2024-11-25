Murata Manufacturing’s Strategic Growth Towards 2027

Murata Manufacturing Co (JP:6981) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co. is set to implement a clear growth strategy under its Medium-Term Direction 2027, aiming to capitalize on AI-driven electronics expansion for disruptive growth. The company aspires to become the world’s leading component and module supplier by enhancing management transparency and fostering social and economic value.

