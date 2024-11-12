News & Insights

Mun Siong Engineering Adjusts Reporting Amid Economic Uncertainty

November 12, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Mun Siong Engineering Ltd. (SG:MF6) has released an update.

Mun Siong Engineering Limited has announced they will shift from quarterly to half-yearly financial reporting in compliance with updated SGX-ST rules. This adjustment comes amidst economic uncertainties, with the company emphasizing ongoing engagement with stakeholders. Investors are advised to consult with financial advisors regarding these changes.

