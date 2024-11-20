Multiconsult Secures Major Danish Defence Framework

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.
Multiconsult’s Danish subsidiary, LINK Arkitektur A/S, is set to benefit from a significant framework agreement awarded by the Danish Ministry of Defence Estate Agency. As part of a team led by WSP Denmark A/S, LINK Arkitektur will provide consultancy services for construction projects across Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, with potential earnings of up to DKK 131.5 million. This agreement marks a substantial opportunity for Multiconsult as part of a broader DKK 700 million initiative.
