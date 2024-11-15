Mullen Automotive’s Bollinger partners with NAFG

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces it has partnered with National Auto Fleet Group, NAFG, to sell its all-electric, Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to government agencies through NAFG’s Sourcewell-awarded contract. “Bollinger Motors is excited to work with National Auto Fleet Group to bring the Bollinger B4 to one of our most important customer groups, government entities at all levels,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “Government agencies and municipalities are often early adopters for electrification and electric vehicle fleets. We look forward to partnering with NAFG, and their history of bringing innovative products and solutions to this important segment.”

