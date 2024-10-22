Mueller Industries reports Q3 EPS $1.48, consensus $1.32

Reports Q3 revenue $997.83M, consensus $936M. Regarding the quarter performance, Greg Christopher, Mueller’s CEO said, “We continued to deliver very good results, and generated significant cash despite generally restrained business conditions during the quarter. We also made substantial progress toward integrating our two recently acquired businesses, which both contributed positively to our results.”

