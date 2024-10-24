MTU Aero Engines Turns To Q3 Profit; To Achieve EUR 1 Bln Earnings Target Earlier Than Planned

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was 211 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 568 million euros.

Bsic earnings per share were 3.90 euros, compared to loss of 10.61 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 199 million euros or 3.68 euros per share, compared to 138 million euros or 2.56 euros per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to 383 million euros from 264 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter surged to 1.90 billion euros from 560 million euros last year. Adjusted revenue was 1.86 billion euros, up from 1.53 billion euros.

The order backlog was valued at 23.4 billion euros at the end of September, compared to 24.4 billion euros as of December 31, 2023.

Looking ahead, MTU predicts revenue of between 7.3 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros for fiscal year 2024. All business areas should contribute to revenue growth, with highest expected increase in the commercial series business, with organic revenue growth in the low-to-mid twenties percentage range.

Adjusted EBIT is expected to be slightly in excess of 1 billion euros for 2024. Adjusted net income is expected to grow in line with adjusted EBIT.

Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU Aero Engines, said, "We seize all the opportunities the market has to offer. We also meet the ongoing challenges presented by the market with appropriate responses. This meant that the first nine months of 2024 were so successful that we can achieve our earnings target of €1 billion one year earlier than originally planned.

MTU said it had aimed to reach the one-billion target in 2025.

