MTM Critical Metals Boosts Shares Amid Strategic Expansion

November 29, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Ltd has issued over 58 million ordinary shares as part of a strategic placement aimed at enhancing its financial position. This move, alongside their innovative Flash Joule Heating technology and significant niobium and rare earth element exploration assets, positions MTM as a key player in the sustainable metal recovery sector. With projects in Western Australia and Québec, MTM is poised for substantial growth in critical metals exploration.

