MTM Critical Metals Boosts Shares Amid Strategic Expansion

MTM Critical Metals Ltd has issued over 58 million ordinary shares as part of a strategic placement aimed at enhancing its financial position. This move, alongside their innovative Flash Joule Heating technology and significant niobium and rare earth element exploration assets, positions MTM as a key player in the sustainable metal recovery sector. With projects in Western Australia and Québec, MTM is poised for substantial growth in critical metals exploration.

