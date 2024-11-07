MTI Ltd. Reports Strong Sales Amid Profit Challenges

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. has reported a notable increase in net sales and operating income for the fiscal year ending September 2024, driven by a surge in orders for its digital transformation support services. Despite an impressive rise in ordinary income, the company experienced a decline in net income due to investment security valuation losses and the absence of previous gains from affiliated share sales.

