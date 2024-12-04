Mt Monger Resources Director Acquires New Options

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Paul Niardone, who has acquired 750,000 unlisted options B and 750,000 unlisted options C. These options were allocated following shareholder approval at the recent AGM, indicating strategic confidence in the company’s future performance.

