News & Insights

Stocks

Mt Monger Partners with Indium Corp for U.S. Metal Supply

November 28, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Indium Corporation to enhance the U.S. supply of critical metals like gallium, germanium, and indium. Utilizing MTM’s innovative Flash Joule Heating technology, this partnership aims to reduce reliance on foreign sources, particularly from China, by processing high-value scrap materials domestically. This aligns with U.S. policy initiatives focused on onshoring critical supply chains and ensuring a stable supply for high-tech and defense industries.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.