Mt Monger Partners with Indium Corp for U.S. Metal Supply

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.
Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Indium Corporation to enhance the U.S. supply of critical metals like gallium, germanium, and indium. Utilizing MTM’s innovative Flash Joule Heating technology, this partnership aims to reduce reliance on foreign sources, particularly from China, by processing high-value scrap materials domestically. This aligns with U.S. policy initiatives focused on onshoring critical supply chains and ensuring a stable supply for high-tech and defense industries.
