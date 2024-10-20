News & Insights

Mt Malcolm Mines Celebrates First Gold Doré Milestone

October 20, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has successfully poured its inaugural gold doré bar from its Golden Crown Prospect, marking a major milestone in its bulk sampling program. The company reported producing two gold doré bars weighing a total of 13.85 ounces from high-grade mineralised material, signaling promising prospects for future gold recovery. This achievement boosts confidence in the economic potential of the site, with further exploration and optimization efforts underway.

