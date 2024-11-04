MSI Set to Report Q3 Results: Will Top-Line Expansion Drive Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.64%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.06%, on average.

The Chicago-based company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year on the back of growth in both segments, Products and Systems Integration and Services and Software. Management’s strong focus on innovation to bolster its portfolio offerings is a positive. MSI benefits from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play for MSI Q3 Earnings Release

In the quarter, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has opted to deploy Motorola Control Room Solution to bolster its emergency response capabilities. The city of Oakland, CA has selected Motorola’s PremierOne computer-aided dispatch software to improve its police, fire and other emergency response services. The German Federal State of Thuringia has opted to install the advanced MSI VB400 body cameras for its police forces.

Per the agreement inked with the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior, Motorola will supply more than 1,200 VB400 body cameras to the state police. Milwaukee and Waukesha counties have collaborated with Motorola to enhance their public safety and emergency communication infrastructure by transitioning to the Wisconsin Public Safety Network. These are likely to have generated incremental revenues in the quarter.



In the quarter to be reported, Motorola has acquired Noggin, a global provider of cloud-based business continuity planning, operational resilience and critical event management software. The buyout aligns with Motorola's ongoing efforts to boost its emergency coordination solutions, reinforcing the company’s position in the public safety and enterprise security sectors.

MSI also announced the inauguration of a new research and development center in Cork, Ireland. The new facility will primarily focus on designing software for Motorola Solutions' LMR portfolio. Plans to expand into other technologies are also in the cards. These initiatives are expected to have strengthened Motorola’s portfolio and improved its commercial prospects.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products and Systems Integration segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion. The figure indicates a rise from $1.61 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for revenues from this segment is pinned at $1.67 billion, implying 3.5% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services and Software segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.61 billion, up from $1.49 billion recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Our estimate for revenues from this segment is pinned at $1.07 billion, indicating 14.3% year-over-year growth.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.76 billion, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.56 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $3.36, which implies an increase from $3.19, driven by top-line growth.

Earnings Whispers for MSI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Motorola in the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



MSI’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of MSI: Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Earnings ESP for Fortinet FTNT is +1.25%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 7.



The Earnings ESP for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM is +0.48% and it currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Nov. 6.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is +0.72%, and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Nov. 7.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

