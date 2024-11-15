News & Insights

Stocks
MSGE

MSG Entertainment CFO Michael Grau to leave company effective November 20

November 15, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On November 13, Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Michael Grau, the company’s Executive Vice President and CFO, agreed that he will be leaving the company, and effective November 20, will cease to be CFO. His separation is not the result of any disagreement with the company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls. Lee Weinberg will serve as the company’s Interim CFO effective November 20. Weinberg has served as Senior Vice President, Business & Financial Operations of the company since the company’s spin-off from Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSGE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.