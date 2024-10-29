MSCI price target raised to $662 from $640 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan raised the firm’s price target on MSCI (MSCI) to $662 from $640 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company reported solid results amid difficult end market conditions, and while the firm sees headwinds remaining in the near-term, it is turning “cautiously optimistic” on improvement in FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley adds that it sees an “attractive entry point” for this best-in-class Info Services stock, even though MSCI is taking a cautious approach to 2025 given the end market pressures over the last 2 years.

