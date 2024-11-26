News & Insights

MPower Group Eyes Growth in Clean Energy Projects

November 26, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

MPower Group Limited (AU:MPR) has released an update.

MPower Group Limited is navigating challenges in the clean energy sector while capitalizing on opportunities in distribution networks with projects like Narromine and Lakeland. Despite financial pressures, the company is seeking capital partners to expand its portfolio of solar and battery storage projects across eastern Australia. As costs decrease, MPower aims to lead in hybrid solar-battery solutions, leveraging its expertise to thrive in the evolving National Electricity Market.

