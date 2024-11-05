MPLX reports Q3 EPS $1.01, consensus $1.04

Reports Q3 revenue $2.97B, consensus $3.09B. “Through the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA grew over 7% year over year. Our new processing and fractionation project in the Northeast is expected to deliver incremental EBITDA,” said Maryann Mannen, MPLX (MPLX) president and chief executive officer. “The durability of our cash flows drove the decision to increase the distribution 12.5% this quarter and our growing portfolio is expected to support this level of annual distribution increases in the future.”

